Vivo launches new 5G smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its new 5G smartphone named ‘Vivo Y55s 5G (2023)’ in Taiwan. The 4GB + 128 GB storage model of Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) is priced at NTD 7,990 (Rs. 21,000) and the 6 GB + 128 GB variant costs NTD 8,490 (Rs. 22,700). The smartphone is available in Galaxy Blue and Star Black colours. There is no word from Vivo on whether the new Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) will arrive in other markets, including India.

The Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 skin out of the box and supports 5G SA/ NSA. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM.It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display (2408 × 1080 pixels) resolution, 20: 9 aspect ratios, 60Hz refresh rate, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent.

The device comes with a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it features an 8-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include dual SIM 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.