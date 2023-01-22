Aadhaar Enabled Payment System: Know how to do online transactions using Aasdhaar Card

New Delhi: The Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) is a bank-led model developed by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI). The AePS allows customers to carry out online transactions at Micro ATM/Kiosk/mobile devices through the authorised Business Correspondent (BC) of any bank using Aadhaar authentication.

Business Correspondents are authorised (by banks) entities who represent the bank and who have Micro ATM devices to facilitate customer transactions. People having an Aadhaar number linked to a bank account – referred to as an Aadhaar Enabled Bank Account (AEBA) – can utilise the AePS service.

Services offered:

-Balance Enquiry

-Cash Withdrawal

-Cash Deposit

-Aadhaar to Aadhaar funds transfer

-Payment Transactions (C2B, C2G Transactions)

What does a customer require to do an AePS transaction?

– Aadhaar Number

– Bank Name

– Biometric captured during their enrollment

– Transaction Type (If needed)