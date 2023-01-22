Australian Open: Sania Mirza and Anna Danilina crashes out in second round

Sydney: In tennis, Sania Mirza and her partner Anna Danilina crashed out in second round of the women’s doubles event of the Australian Open on Sunday. The Indo-Kazakh pair lost to Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck and Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina by ‘4-6, 6-4, 2-6’.

Earlier on Saturday, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna entered the second round of the mixed doubles event. The semi-finalists from Rio 2016 Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna defeated Australian wild card entry Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville by ‘7-5, 6-3’ in an hour and 14 minutes.

6-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza will face the winner of the match between Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Matwe Middelkoop and Ellen Perez/Harri Heliovaara in the round of 16. Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza won the mixed doubles title at the 2017 French Open. Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathi won the Australian Open mixed doubles championship in 2009.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were eliminated from the men’s doubles competition after falling to Austria’s Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler.