Besides deposits, Guruvayur temple assets include 263.63 kg gold, 6605 silver, 271 acres land

Kochi: Though the Guruvayur Devaswom refrained to reveal details of assets in the name of Sree Krishna Guruvayur temple, an appeal has now surfaced about the particulars. As per reports, Lord Sree Krishna temple currently owns 263.63 kilogram of gold and 6605 kilogram of silver.

As many as 19,981 gold pendants weighing from one gram to 10 grams, and 5359 silver coins weighing between 5 and 10 grams were recorded among the assets of Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple.

A Right to Information plea filed by MK Haridasan, president of the Ernakulam-based Popular Channel, had earlier urged the devaswom to disclose the property information of the temple. It revealed that the temple possesses a bank deposit of Rs 1737.04 crore and 271 acres of land. The devaswom had refrained from disclosing the details of assets, including gold, citing security issues.