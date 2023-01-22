Boris Johnson promises assistance while visiting Kiev

On a surprise visit to Kyiv on Sunday, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and vowed that Britain would ‘stick by Ukraine for as long as it takes.’

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, Johnson was prime minister and worked to make London Kyiv’s top ally in the West. Johnson left office in September after a string of scandals.

Johnson travelled to the Ukrainian capital’s suburbs of Borodyanka and Bucha, which became synonymous with atrocities in the West when Russian forces first advanced toward Kyiv before being repulsed.