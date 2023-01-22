Britain’s King Charles III to break centuries old tradition, at his grand Coronation: Report

London: The grand coronation of Britain’s King Charles III and his wife Camilla will take place in May this year. In the ceremony, the new monarch will be breaking from tradition and will refuse to conform to centuries of monarchs wearing traditional royal attire, The Independent reported.

In previous coronations, the monarch traditionally wore silk stockings and breeches. However, it has been reported that King Charles may forego this tradition and several ancient rituals, and instead, don his military uniform. As per the outlet, the new monarch came to this decision after consulting with senior aides, who deemed the traditional attire to be out of touch or too dated.

Notably, the grand coronation ceremony of King Charles and his wife Camilla will take place on May 6, at Westminster Abbey. The next day Windsor Castle will also host a coronation concert, which will feature an orchestra playing musical favourites with some of the world’s biggest entertainers and a special coronation choir before buildings across the nation are lit up. According to details published by Buckingham Palace, there will be a public ballot for tickets to allow several thousand members of the public to attend. Street parties will be held on Sunday, with communities and neighbours encouraged to come together to share food.

On Monday, people will also be encouraged to volunteer with charities, faith and community groups in order to pay tribute to the King’s public service and try to create a legacy of volunteer work. The palace has still not revealed which royal family members will attend the King’s coronation. So far, the crowning has been overshadowed by the monarch’s son Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir ‘Spare’, in which he criticised the King and other family members.