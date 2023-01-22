Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold prices remained unchanged on Sunday. 10 gram of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 57,060 in the market. The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged at Rs 52,250 per 10 gram. Silver was selling at Rs 74,300 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 56,674 per 10 gram. The yellow metal logged a weekly gain of 0.54%.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $1,930.59 per ounce. Prices rose 0.5% this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,932.40. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.1% to $23.85 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% at $1,033.33, and palladium was up 0.1% to $1,753.47.