Cops are being sued by the UP court for misrepresenting the truth in an application for bail revocation

A local court in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, ordered the Principal Secretary (Home) and the Uttar Pradesh DGP to discipline many police personnel for falsifying case details in order to get the cancellation of a bail.

In its order on Saturday, the court stated that the justification given for cancelling bail is wholly at odds with the facts and the supporting documentation, and it referred to the action as an attempt to deceive the court and squander its time.

Vikas alias Majhil, who was arrested in 2019 at Rasda Kotwali of the district on accusations of theft, filed a petition challenging the suspension of his bail.

Attorney Tribhuvan Nath Yadav said that, the Additional Sessions Judge II of the district court approved the application.

On June 1, 2022, Rasda Kotwali’s in-charge Rakesh Kumar Singh delivered a report regarding the cancellation of bail.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, the Superintendent of Police, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasda) all recommended the report. On June 14, 2022, the District Magistrate gave his approval to the report, which was subsequently handed to the judge.

Additional Sessions On January 20, 2023, Judge Mahesh Chandra Verma rejected the plea after hearing the arguments from both parties.