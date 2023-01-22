First covid nasal vaccine in the world to be released on Republic day

The first of its type in India, the intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, will be released by domestic vaccine producer Bharat Biotech on January 26, the company’s chairman and managing director Krishna Ella announced here on Saturday.

At the India International Science Festival in Bhopal, Ella interacted with children and noted that the locally made Lumpi-ProVacInd vaccine for the lumpy skin disease in cattle is anticipated to be available next month.

Ella stated as she took part in the ‘Face-to-Face with New Frontiers in Science’ section of the IISF, which was held at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, ‘Our nasal vaccination will be officially launched on January 26, on Republic Day’ (MANIT).

For purchase by the government, the intranasal vaccine would cost 325 each shot, while it would cost 800 per shot for private immunisation facilities, say an announcement by Bharat Biotech in December.