India Open Badminton: Viktor Axelsen to face Kunlavut Vitidsarn in men’s singles final today

New Delhi: In badminton, world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark will face Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in men’s singles final of India Open Badminton Championship on today in New Delhi. Viktor Axelsen defeated Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie by ‘21-6, 21-12 ‘in semi-final yesterday. Axelsen has earlier won the India Open in 2017 and 2019.

In another semifinal, former world junior champion Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia by ‘ 27-25, 21-15’.

In the Women’s singles Final, Japanese star Yamaguchi will face Korean sensation An Seyoung. World No.1 Yamaguchi beat Thailand’s defending champion Supanida Katethong by ‘ 21-17, 21-16’ while An Seyoung beat China’s Hi Bing Jiao by ‘ 11-21, 21-16, 21-16’ in the semi-finals.