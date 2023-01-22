J&K’s political parties condemn twin blasts in Narwal

The National Conference and other Kashmiri political parties on Saturday denounced the twin bombings in Jammu that injured nine people.

Police believe IEDs were used in the back-to-back explosions that occurred on Saturday in a busy area on the outskirts of Jammu city.

While condemning the explosions, the National Conference (NC) demanded a thorough investigation into the incidents.

‘I condemn this act unequivocally and hope that it is properly investigated. I express my sympathies with the families of those injured and pray for their speedy and complete recovery,’ NC president Farooq Abdullah said.

Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the party, also condemned the explosions and wished for the injured victims’ quick recovery.

People’s Conference tweeted, ‘We condemn the blasts in the Narwal area of Jammu this morning in the strongest and most unequivocal of terms.’

‘Our prayers for the early recovery of the injured,’ the party said.

The leader of the Democratic Azad Party (DAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, strongly condemned the explosions and tweeted that the Jammu and Kashmir government must offer the injured all necessary medical care as well as help to their families.