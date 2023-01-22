Joshimath sinking: Buildings with cracks have increased to 863 as demolition of dangerous structures resumes.

While the number of structures with cracks increased to 863 on Saturday, demolition of ‘unsafe’ houses in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, resumed as the weather improved.

They added that the water discharge in the area of the JP settlement has decreased to 136 LPM.

‘There (JP Colony), the original water discharge rate was 540 LPM. A significant decrease in this is encouraging’ Reporters were told this by Ranjit Kumar Sinha, the disaster management secretary.

Since January 2.0, water has been coming from a location close to the colony.

According to Sinha, 863 buildings have seen cracks so far, and 274 families have been relocated to makeshift relief facilities.

He stated that so far, 242 affected families had received interim relief in the amount of Rs 3.62 crore.

As the weather improved on Saturday morning, drilling equipment and bulldozers returned to the town to demolish the hotels Malari Inn and Mount View as well as the PWD’s inspection bungalow.

Due to bad weather on Friday, which included significant snowfall and rain, the demolition exercise had been temporarily suspended, adding to the problems of those residing in temporary relief camps.

Relief efforts for those in need in Joshimath are currently among Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s top priorities.

The affected people are protected from the cold at the temporary relief centres by adequate arrangements.

The report says, 76 families received heaters and blowers, 110 received thermal clothing, 175 received hot water bottles, 516 received wool hats, 280 received warm socks, and 196 received shawls. According to the press release, 771 people have received food grain kits, 601 have received blankets, and 114 have received daily use kits.

Joshimath, the entryway to well-known holy places like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib as well as the popular ski resort of Auli, appears to be teetering on the brink of collapse with gaping cracks appearing on structures, roads, and public amenities. The state’s administration will have a difficult time helping the affected families and rehabilitating them during the bitter winter.