Know how to apply for NRI PAN Card online

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The first 5 characters are always alphabets, followed by 4 numerals and another alphabet. Along with the Aadhaar Card, the PAN card is one of the most important documents in India. The laminated plastic card issued by the I-T department is popularly known as PAN card and is a very important financial document.

If any Non Resident Indian (NRI) have taxable income in India, then they need to have a PAN Card for filing income tax returns.

Here’s how to apply for NRI PAN card:

First, the NRIs need to fill in form 49A if they have Indian citizenship.

NRIs with citizenship of another country have to fill in Form 49AA.

Then, they need to submit forms online through UTIITSL and NDSL websites.

After submitting the form, an acknowledgment copy along with a 15-digit number generated needs to be sent to the designated address with the documents.

The address for communication provided by NRI inside India will cost Rs. 107 whereas that outside India costs Rs. 989 including application fees and dispatch charges.

Online applications have to pay fees through debit/credit card or Net banking.

NRI PAN Card: List of required documents

2 passport-sized photographs need to be provided in the acknowledgment form.

A copy of a bank account statement in the residing country.

A copy of the NRE bank account statement duly attested with at least two transactions in the past 6 months.