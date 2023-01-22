Low-intensity earthquake hits Pithoragarh

Dehradun: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Sunday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was 23km north-northwest of Pithoragarh. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

Also Read: Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad

Uttarakhand is one of the most seismically active parts in the country. Several earthquakes of the magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale have hit the state since the year 1900. As per scientists, around 2,291 sq km area in Chamoli district in the state is situated in a most seismically active zone. Of the 13 districts in Uttarakhand, Chamoli and Bageshwar come under 100% hyper sensitive seismic zones while five districts, including Dehradun, Champawat, Nainital, Uddhamsingh Nagar and Haridwar come under 100% sensitive zone.