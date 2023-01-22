Pushkar Singh Dhami, chief minister of Uttarakhand, issues directives to reduce corruption

On Saturday, Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, issued directives to reduce corruption in the state. He also made a toll-free number, ‘1064,’ available for people to use to report corrupt government employees. According to him, the toll-free number was established in the public’s best interest to effectively combat corruption.

According to CM Dhami, it is the moral duty of the people of the state to make sure that ‘Devbhoomi Uttarakhand’ is free from crime and corruption. He placed emphasis on enlisting the help of intellectuals, everyday citizens, and elected officials in the fight against corruption.

He also recognised the State Vigilance Units’ contributions to the fight against bribery and other forms of corruption. The chief minister claimed that the vigilance units had made effective attempts to look into complaints of cheating in various competitive examinations.

’55 people have been sent to jail after quick investigation of complaints of cheating in the examinations of Subordinate Selection Service Commission and Public Service Commission,’ said the CM.

He also mentioned how 14 employees were caught in a case of misconduct by the Vigilance Units in Dehradun and Haldwani. Inconsistencies in disproportionate cases and construction projects were also swiftly investigated, he continued, and offenders were punished.

According to Pushkar Singh Dhami, the government decided to take strict action against the ‘nakal’ mafia—gangs that aid students in copying during exams for a fee—after enacting a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. According to CM Dhami, the state cabinet decided to pass a strict anti-copying law to stop corruption in hiring practises in the state.