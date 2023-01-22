Two people died in Madhya Pradesh from pesticide-laced alcohol: police

In the Dhar area of Madhya Pradesh, two males are claimed to have died after drinking alcohol that was allegedly laced with pesticide, said the police, who also speculated that it may have been a suicide.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh, the event happened on Friday in Salriyapada village, which is part of the Badnawar tehsil and is located 70 kilometres from the district office.

He claimed that the two men’s relatives claim that, Rajaram Bheel, 40, and his relative Bhuralal, 38, they both drank the alcohol combined with pesticides before passing away.

Rajaram was drinking alcohol at home when Bhuralal arrived, said police officials.

Bhuralal insisted on drinking the alcohol despite Rajaram informing him that he had added a pesticide into it.

The family members took them to Badnawar hospital as their condition deteriorated, where they were then sent on to Ratlam district hospital, according to the officials.

They said Bhuralal passed away while receiving treatment, while Rajaram passed away on the route to the hospital.