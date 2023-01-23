All you need to know about Republic Day parade 2023 tickets and the procedure for online bookings

The grand celebration along with the annual day parade will take place in Kartavya Path, New Delhi on January 26th. The invitation to the dignitaries and guests will be sent through online mediums, throwing light on the Digital India initiative. The general public will also have the privilege of booking tickets online through the portal created by the Ministry of Defence.

The portal provides various facilities like ticket booking, admit cards, invitation cards, and car labels. Starting at 9 am, the tickets will be available online at the official website. Two phone numbers must be provided by the users in case any problems arise while ordering the tickets. Ticket prices vary from Rs 20 to Rs 500 depending on the event and the type of ticket.

Online ticket buyers will also receive complimentary metro trips to Udyog Bhawan and the Central Secretariat.

REPUBLIC DAY PARADE 2023: ONLINE TICKET BOOKING PROCEDURE