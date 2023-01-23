Anganwadi centre in Uttarakhand in soup after contaminated medicines, filthy bandages recovered

The district administration acted after ?nding that bandages and medications brought to an anganwadi centre in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, were contaminated. At an anganwadi centre in Gangolihat, fungus-infected tablets and dirt on bandages were found.

The package of medicines arrived a day ago, and when they were found to be contaminated, locals protested and demanded that something be done because the children’s lives at the centre may have been in danger.

All anganwadi centres have been asked to inspect the most recent batch of medicines they received for any defects after the district administration issued instructions to replace these medicines.

When a health official removed the medicines from the anganwadi center’s medicine box, the incident was made public. The bandages were found to be covered in dirt, and the tablets were found to be fungus-infected.

‘All the centers have been instructed to check the medicine. Distribution of substandard medicines is banned,’ said District Program Officer Uday Pratap Singh.