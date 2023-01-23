CBI chief says, past eight years seen determined effort to combat corruption

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, the head of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that, the past eight years have seen a determined effort to combat corruption in India. Technology has played a significant role in this effort.

The National Center for Good Governance was hosting a capacity-building programme for civil servants from Bangladesh, the Maldives, and the state of Arunachal Pradesh when the CBI director spoke (NCGG).

‘The last eight years witnessed the determined effort to tackle corruption. In this endeavour, the use of technology has helped immensely. Transparency, accountability, and centrality of citizens have become the hallmark of today’s governance in India,’ Jaiswal said in his farewell speech at the two-week event held from January 9 to 20.

The CBI director emphasised the ‘decisive and multi-pronged action’ taken against corruption in India, saying that the government had implemented a number of preventive measures with great success, making extensive use of information technology and emphasising transparency.

87 officers, including 26 from the Maldives (20th batch), 22 from Arunachal Pradesh, and 39 from Bangladesh’s 56th batch of civil servants, attended the programme (1st batch).

According to a press release from the Ministry of Personnel, the programme is a component of efforts to scale up and expand activities in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayaas.