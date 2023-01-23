Check out the list of some patriotic movies to watch this Republic Day

7 patriotic films to watch on the OTT platform for Republic Day:

1. SWADES ON NETFLIX

Mohan Bhargav, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is an Indian who lives abroad but returns to his home country in search of the woman who nurtured him and sets out on a journey to discover where he truly belongs. Ashutosh Gowariker was the director of the 2004 movie, and the performances received a lot of praise.

2. RAAZI ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

In the movie ‘Raazi,’ a young woman named Sehma Khan plays a clandestine Indian agent who weds a Pakistani military family in order to acquire intelligence information. The movie, in which Alia Bhatt plays the lead role, is based on the book ‘Calling Sehmat’ by Harinder Singh Sikka.

3. URI: THE SURGICAL STRIKE ON ZEE5

The movie is inspired, as the title suggests, by India’s retaliatory attack on terror launchpads in Pakistan after four terrorists attacked an Army base in Uri, Jammu & Kashmir, in 2016. In the attack in Uri, 19 members of the Army died.

4. CHAK DE INDIA ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The movie follows an Indian women’s hockey team’s development from the start of practise until a huge world championship win. Their coach is Kabir Khan, a former hockey team captain for India who experienced rejection following his nation’s World Cup loss to Pakistan.

5. LAGAAN ON NETFLIX

Ashutosh Gowariker directed the film, which was India’s official submission for the 2002 Oscars. Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh play the main characters, who are villagers in Central India in 1893 who must play a cricket match against the British in order to be exempt from heavy taxes.