Customs AIU seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 1 crore from Thiruvananthapuram airport; 2 held

Thiruvananthapuram: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs department on Sunday arrested two Tamil Nadu natives for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 1 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

The accused have been identified as Kadayanallur native Kasali Shahul Hamid and Mohammad Mubarak Sahul Hamid. Around 1.75 kg of gold, which was smuggled in the form of paste, was seized from them. Reportedly, Shahul Hamid was a passenger in the Air India Express flight, which had arrived from Dubai on Sunday.

The gold was kept hidden in the form of capsules inside a special pouch in his underwear. Meanwhile, a total of 1065.77 grams of gold paste were also seized by the officials.