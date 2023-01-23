Dolphins appear again in the Bronx River in New York after five years of no sighting

Dolphins started showing up in the New York City’s Bronx River again after a five-year absence. Although the dolphins have lately been observed in the city’s East River, this is the first time since 2017 that they have been spotted there.

The government has maintained a large fish population in the river because they think it will help draw dolphins there.

The New York Department of Parks and Recreation posted a video taken by someone who saw dolphins in the river on Twitter.

The good news of the mammal’s presence did, however, come with a caution. ‘Make sure they’re comfortable during their visit by giving them space and without interrupting them,’ the department advised.

The Bronx River passes through the Bronx borough which is Manhattan’s north and is the city’s only freshwater river.

Non-profit Bronx River Alliance, which works to restore and protect the waterway, also confirmed the sightings.