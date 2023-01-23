In Alappuzha, Kerala, a car crashes into lorry, killing five people.

In the Alappuzha district of Kerala, five individuals lost their lives in a traffic accident after their car collided with a lorry close to Ambalapuzha. The incident happened early on Monday morning. Four of them were Thiruvananthapuram residents who worked in the city’s ISRO canteen.

On Monday at 1:30 am, the incident took place on the national highway. The car in which the victims were travelling collided with the lorry that was transporting the rice from Andhra Pradesh.

Four people passed away there and a fifth, who had been injured, passed away nearby at the medical college hospital.

The Ambalapuzha police reported that ‘Five persons were in the car. Four people died there and one died in the medical college hospital. Four of them are natives of Thiruvananthapuram, and one is from Kerala’s Kollam district. They were managing the ISRO canteen. Prasad, Shiju, Amal, Sachin, and Sumod were among the deceased.

Police are still conducting more inquiries, so they cannot currently share more information about the incident or the course of action.