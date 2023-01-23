Karnataka government to announce Rs 2,000 in aid for poor families in response to Congress’s election promise

During the upcoming budget session in February, the Karnataka government intends to make additional announcements about freebies. An initiative to give families living below the poverty line Rs 2,000 per month will be announced by the state’s BJP-led administration, a minister from Karnataka told India Today.

This occurs shortly after the Congress in Karnataka made a promise to every woman who heads a household that if the party wins the upcoming state Assembly election, she will receive Rs 2,000 per month. According to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the ‘Gruha Lakshmi Yojana,’ a ‘unconditional universal basic income,’ will directly credit Rs 24,000 per year to their bank accounts.

In Karnataka, which is nearing elections, the announcement caused a storm.

The state government intends to introduce a new scheme giving help to poor families as a response to the poll-promise made by Congress.

‘This scheme will be announced in the budget and it will also be immediately implemented. Not need to wait till June or July. Next financial year, it’ll be handed over to their bank accounts,’ a state minister said.

Meanwhile, sources claim that the Congress also intends to up the ante in other BJP-ruled states. Given that there will be nine state assembly elections in 2023, and that the BJP in Karnataka can donate Rs 2000, what is stopping them in the other states they control?, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has harshly criticised parties who use the culture of freebies in politics to win over voters.