Pakistani teenager detained in Bengaluru for forging documents, residing illegally

Iqra Jeevani, a Pakistani woman aged 19, was arrested by the police for allegedly forging documents and residing unlawfully in the city. She allegedly had a 25-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, who has also been arrested, as her spouse.

The woman is from Hyderabad, a city in Sindh, a province of Pakistan. They were engaged to be married when they first connected through a gaming app. The man was identified as Mulayam Singh Yadav, a 26-year-old security guard from Uttar Pradesh who worked for a private business in the area.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefiled, ‘A person by the name Mulayam Singh Yadav,26 (originally from UP and working as a security in a private company in HSR layout) got in contact with a 19-year-old girl from Hyderabad (Pakistan) last year through the gaming app, Ludo. They both plan to get married and the man got her to come to India through Kathmandu, Nepal in September 2022.’

He further added, ‘They settled in Labour quarters in Bellandur police station limits. Now, she has been handed over to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRRO). A case has been filed against the man and he was also subsequently arrested.’