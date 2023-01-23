Russian state media reports that the troops are moving towards two towns in the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region

On January 22, Russian official media said that the forces were approaching two towns in the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region. In the Zaporizhzhia area of Ukraine, where they had earlier in the fighting taken control of the nuclear power facility, reports surfaced on Saturday claiming that Russian forces had launched an offensive.

However, the violence in Zaporizhzhia had ceased for some time, but it resumed this week. When Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear station, there were serious concerns over a potential nuclear disaster due to adjacent shelling and artillery bombardment.

The Russian officer in the area, Vladimir Rogov, was quoted by the news agency AFP as saying that Orikhiv and Hulyaipole were the focus of most offensive activity.

As per reports, Orikhiv is around 50 kilometres south of the Ukrainian-controlled regional capital Zaporizhzhia and Hulyaipole is further east.

As quoted by Ria Novosti news agency, Rogov said, ‘The front is mobile, especially in two directions: Orikhiv and Hulyaipole.’ Rogov mentioned that there was active fighting in those areas, and added, ‘The initiative is in our hands.’