Surgical strike remark: BJP says Rahul Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh don’t have patriotism left

The Congress came under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party for making ‘irresponsible statements’ after Digvijaya Singh, a senior Congress leader, questioned the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

The Congress party has a reputation for making reckless claims. Speaking negatively of our security forces will not be tolerated, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said on Monday.

He claimed, ‘Due to their hate towards PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh don’t have patriotism left in them now.’