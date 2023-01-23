The South Korean actor Na Chul passes away at the age of 36

Na Chul, a South Korean actor, is no longer alive. The well-known actor, who played characters in films including ‘Happiness Jirisan’ and ‘Little Women’ on Netflix, died at the age of 36.

According to sources, Na Chul passed away while receiving treatment for his recently quickly deteriorating health at the hospital. ‘The Star’ reported that the actor passed away from ‘exacerbated health concerns.’ His medical problems and the precise cause of death are still unknown.

His funeral will be held on January 23 in Seoul.

After making his stage debut in the play ‘Anne’s Diary’ in 2010, Na Chul went on to star in a number of well-known Korean dramas.

He starred in many popular K-dramas like ‘Touch Your Heart’, ‘Happiness’, ‘Through The Darkness’ and ‘ Vincenzo’.

Actor Kim Go-eun, who worked with Na Chul in ‘Little Women’ paid a heartfelt tribute to the late star with a heartwarming message and Na Chul’s photos.