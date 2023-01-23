Three members of Islamic State group captured by US forces during a helicopter and ground raid in eastern Syria

Three members of the Islamic State organisation were apprehended by US forces during a helicopter and ground raid in eastern Syria, according to a statement released by the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday. The terrorists were apprehended a day earlier, according to CENTCOM, and were recognised as logisticians, facilitators, and ‘associates’ of the jihadist organisation.

A civilian had ‘minor injuries,’ according to a statement from CENTCOM, and was taken to a hospital.

IS is being fought in Syria by a global coalition with Washington as its leader.

Following a military operation backed by the coalition in March 2019, IS remnants in Syria generally withdrew into desert hideouts in the country’s east after the jihadists lost their last pockets of territory.

Since then, they have continued to carry out strikes in Iraq while using these concealed places to ambush forces headed by the Kurds and troops of the Syrian government.

A war monitor said that a drone strike on Friday that struck a base of the US-led coalition in southern Syria was carried out by organisations with support from Iran.