A Rajasthani dad drowns his fourth child in canal out of concern about his career.

In Rajasthan’s Bikaner area, a contractual worker and his wife killed their three-and-a-half-month-old daughter by dumping her into a canal. To prevent the guy from having issues at work due to having three children, the couple killed the infant.

The event took place on Sunday night in the vicinity of Chhatargarh police station when the couple dumped the baby into the canal.

Witnesses informed police that a couple arrived on a bike about 5.30 pm and dropped the infant into the canal. They yelled to stop them, and the pair ran away. Locals then made an attempt to save the infant and pulled her from the water, but she was already dead.

After then, the police were notified, and a manhunt was started to find the couple. About 20 kilometres distant from the scene, police found the bike.