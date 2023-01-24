Durga Puja to be displayed in West Bengal tableau at Republic Day parade

This year, West Bengal will have a tableau at the Kartvya Path in New Delhi during the Republic Day parade that will depict the Durga Puja of Kolkata, which was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

The tableau will, according to the officials, also highlight regional art and culture.

The tableau will include a traditional Durga idol along with those of the gods Ganesh, Kartikeya, and the goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati.

‘Twenty-three tableaux — 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments — will be displayed, and will depict the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security,’ a statement from the Defence Ministry read.

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala will all be represented in the 17 tableaux of states and UTs.