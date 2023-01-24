In Chennai, metro bus driver fired for acting inappropriately toward women passengers

A video of one of the conductor’s altercations with a female passenger on a Chennai Metro bus has gone viral, leading to his suspension. He is accused of acting in an unruly manner toward the female passengers. On January 19, female passengers who were travelling between Chennai Central and Ennore on a government bus complained that the driver would not give them tickets.

Sangeetha, who was riding the bus with a few other women, claimed that the driver spoke incoherently when he said that he would refuse to give tickets to women who ride for free. Women are now able to ride government buses in Tamil Nadu for free thanks to a programme that CM Stalin implemented to support women’s empowerment.

Women who wish to travel would be given a different ticket by conductors without having to pay for it, and these buses would be painted pink. But the women who claimed Sivasudan was after the ticket claim he had behaved erratically when speaking to them.

Sangeetha complained to the New Washermanpet Police about the conductor Sivasudan after becoming upset with his actions, but she later withdrew her complaint after Sivasudan offered to make amends.

However, after a video of the altercation went viral, transport authorities suspended Sivasudan while they conducted an investigation and gave guidance to staff on how to treat passengers politely.

More research is being done.