In Delhi liquor policy case, ED seizes assets worth Rs 72 crore

In the case involving the Delhi liquor policy, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 72 crore on Tuesday. The agency attached the properties of businessmen Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahendru, Dinesh Arora, and Arun Pillai.

Movable and immovable property, bank accounts, fixed deposits, and vehicles are some examples of these assets. The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) communications coordinator is Vijay Nair.

The ED had submitted its second chargesheet in the case on January 6. Out of the total 12 accused named by the central investigation agency, five have already been arrested.