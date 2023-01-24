Large cache of weapons and explosives recovered in Bihar’s Aurangabad by CRPF

During a joint operation on Sunday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Bihar Police recovered a sizable cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the forest in the Aurangabad district.

A joint team from the CRPF and the Bihar Police conducted a search and destroy operation based on intelligence input in the forest area under the jurisdiction of the Madanpur police station.

A 315-bore rifle with a magazine, 3583 rounds of various-bore ammunition, 4 IEDs, a UBGL mount, 2 wireless sets, an interceptor, 6 detonators, 24 pull and pressure mechanisms for IEDs, 10-15 m cordtex wire, 8 mobile feature phones, Naxal literature, and other random items were among the recovered items.

The team destroyed all of the recovered explosives and IEDs before calling the operation a success.