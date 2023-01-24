Microsoft announces its multi-billion investment in OpenAI, the research lab which recently created ChatGPT

Microsoft revealed its multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, the research facility that recently produced ChatGPT, a much-discussed artificial intelligence chatbot that has prompted questions about whether it may facilitate cheating in colleges and other educational institutions, on Monday.

The tech giant announced on its blog, which Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella tweeted, that it will invest ‘multiyears, multibillion dollars to expedite AI discoveries’ that would be ‘broadly shared with the public.’

The ChatGPT chatbot from OpenAI, which allowed users to explore with the chatbot’s writing capabilities by producing articles, poetry, essays, and computer code in a matter of seconds, caused a sensation on the internet after it was published in November.

The ability of ChatGPT alarmed the teachers as it was banned in schools and universities and also started debates over its impact on office work in the near future.

OpenAI, the California-based research lab, also created DALL-E which is a programme that can draw illustrations and digital images swiftly.