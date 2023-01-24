Republic Day 2023: Here are some interesting facts about the National Anthem of India

‘Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata’ was the name of the song’s original Bengali composition by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The entire song was composed in Bengali and comprises five stanzas. Our national anthem’s musical notations were written by Margaret, the wife of James H. Cousins, a poet and former president of Besant Theosophical College.

The Indian national anthem allegedly had its debut at the Calcutta conference of the Indian National Congress in December 1911.

On September 11, 1942, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose referred to it for the first time as the ‘national anthem’ during a gathering of the German-Indian Society. But it was in 1950 that it was formally adopted as the national anthem of the nation.

There is also a Hindi-Urdu translation, titled ‘Subh Sukh Chain,’ by Captain Abid Hasan Safrani.

It’s interesting to note that Rabindranath Tagore also composed the national anthem of Bangladesh.

‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ aka ‘My Golden Bengal’ is the national anthem of Bangladesh. It was written as ‘An ode to Mother Bengal’ by Tagore.