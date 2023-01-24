River flowing through Balkan becomes a colossus gliding pile of garbage due to harsh weather and mismanagement

A river that ran through the Balkans was turned into a massive, gliding mound of trash as a result of severe weather followed by protracted mismanagement. The river, which was once renowned for its natural beauty, now appears to be covered with a coating of trash.

Bosnia-Drina Herzegovina’s River travels through forested and mountainous terrain. However, there is currently a pile of trash in the back that is full of countless plastic bottles, rusted barrels, worn-out tyres, and home appliances.

Behind the downward-flowing barrier, trash that was placed in inadequately controlled riverside dumps has piled. Three Balkan nations are served by the river’s water supply.

Local environmental activists complain that the barrier installed by the Bosnian hydroelectric plant, a few miles away from its dam, has turned into a trash zone.

Over the past few weeks, the area experienced obscenely hot weather and heavy showers that caused several water routes in Bosnia, Serbia, and Montenegro to flood.

Drina river has a length of 346 kilometres. It starts from northwestern Montenegro and goes through Serbia and Bosnia. It has tributaries which are emerald in colour and stunning views.