Sean Penn’s documentary on Ukraine, called ‘Superpower’ to premiere at this year’s Berlin Film Festival)

The Berlin Film Festival will host the world premiere of ‘Superpower,’ a documentary by Sean Penn on Ukraine. The documentary, which was produced in collaboration with VICE Studios, was being shot there as Russian armies attacked it in February 2022.

After being compelled to leave the nation, Penn joined the Ukrainian migration across the Polish border. In the Russo-Ukrainian crisis, Penn has been a fervent supporter of Ukraine and has frequently spoken out against Vladimir Putin’s actions.

He has referred to Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, as a buddy and has even given him one of his Oscars. Two times, Penn has won an Academy Award.

As Penn presented the Oscar to Zelenskyy, he said, ‘This is for you. It’s just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here with you then I’ll feel better and stronger for the fight. When you win, bring it back to Malibu. I’ll feel much better knowing a piece of me is here.’