SpiceJet passenger detained after crew deboards two passengers for acting in ‘unruly’ manner

A passenger who misbehaved with a female flight attendant on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad has now been arrested. Absar Alam, the passenger, was arrested after a Spicejet security officer filed a complaint in connection with the incident.

A case under section 354A has also been filed against the passenger, according to the Delhi Police.

Two passengers on board the SpiceJet flight were removed by the crew after engaging in disorderly behaviour, as seen in a video that has since gone viral.

The video also showed the passengers yelling at the cabin staff.

One of the passengers allegedly ‘harassed’ the cabin crew, according to the officials.

Following deboarding, both passengers were given to security personnel.