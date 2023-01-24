The northernmost city of China recorded its coldest temperatures ever on Sunday

On Sunday, January 22, China’s northernmost city had the coldest temperatures ever. Mohe, the city in northernmost China, experienced a minimum temperature of – 53 degrees Celsius. It is situated in Heilongjiang province, one of the areas closest to the Russian border.

The BBC reports that Sunday’s temperature shattered the long-standing record set in 1969 of minus 52.3 degrees Celsius. The city experienced temperatures below minus 50 degrees Celsius for three straight days.

Mohe is no stranger to the cold; in fact, with an eight-month winter season, the city is the coldest in all of China. The city can anticipate average temperatures of minus 15 degrees Celsius at this time of year.

In neighbouring Russia, Yakutsk, the world’s coldest city, temperatures dropped to minus 62.7 degrees celsius (minus 80.9 degrees Fahrenheit), the coldest in more than two decades.

However, with new record-breaking temperatures, China’s meteorological authority has issued warnings for cold winds and freezing temperatures in the region. Local officials in the city are also working around the clock to ensure that heating and water services remain operational.