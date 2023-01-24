The WHO calls for ‘immediate and concerted action’ towards contaminated medicines after death of children

After children’s deaths connected to cough syrups last year, the World Health Organization on Monday urged for ‘urgent and comprehensive action’ against tainted drugs. According to the organisation, ‘These pollutants are dangerous substances that are used as antifreeze and industrial solvents and can be fatal even in little doses.’ They should never be present in medications.

In a statement, the organisation said that in 2022, acute kidney damage caused by tainted medications killed over 300 children under the age of five in Uzbekistan, Indonesia, and the Gambia.

It informed Reuters that because the drugs are still available for purchase in the Philippines, Timor Leste, Senegal, and Cambodia, those countries may potentially be impacted. Additionally, it has asked its 194 member states to take measures to stop deaths.

‘Since these are not isolated incidents, WHO calls on various key stakeholders engaged in the medical supply chain to take immediate and coordinated action.’

It said that the medicines, over-the-counter-cough syrups, had high levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.