Union Budget 2023: All details you need to know about ‘Economic Survey of India’

New Delhi: The Union Budget for 2023 will be presented by the government in a few days. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2023 on February 1. On January 31, the government will table another important document on the Indian Parliament and that is ‘Economic Survey of India’

Economic Survey of India is an annual document of the government. It is prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs, under the Union Ministry of Finance. It is prepared under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser of India.

Economic Survey of India is presented to both Houses of Parliament during the Budget Session, usually a day before the Union Budget. The Budget Session of Parliament for this year will commence on January 31 and end on April 6.

The Economic Survey of India broadly covers the state of the Indian economy, fiscal developments and monetary management and external sectors.

The first Economic Survey of India was presented in 1950-51. Till 1964, the document was presented along with the Union Budget. Later, it was separated and since then presented prior to the budget announcement.