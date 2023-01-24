US automaker Ford plans to eliminate 3,200 jobs in Germany and express concern for the future of the company

Ford, a US automaker, announced plans to cut 3,200 jobs in Germany and expressed concern for the location of its facilities in the region with the largest economy. The statement came at a time when businesses in the EU were worried that because of the newly adopted historic Inflation Reduction Act, which offers tax benefits for batteries and electric vehicles made in the US, they would move their operations to the US.

According to an IG Metall union spokesman, the majority of the job losses would take place in Cologne, where Ford has a significant operation, but all locations throughout Germany are at risk.

‘We at IG Metall are extremely concerned about the future of the German development divisions and, as a whole, about the future of the German Ford sites,’ said a statement from the union after a major meeting with management.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.