Ahead of Republic Day, Ahmedabad Police receives bomb threat

The Ahmedabad Police received a letter threatening bomb blasts before Republic Day. According to police sources, the letter mentioned bomb threats at the largest bus station in Ahmedabad, Geeta Mandir, and the Ahmedabad railway station, which was referred to in the letter as Kalupur railway station.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch sprang into action, forming over eight different teams for search operations and locating the senders of the threat letter.

The threat letter was delivered to the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner’s office, according to police sources. Furthermore, a number was mentioned in the letter.

Two additional locations were listed in the threat letter in addition to the Geeta Mandir bus station and the Ahmedabad railway station.