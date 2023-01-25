Around 124 people die in Afghanistan due to freezing temperatures

The 2023 winter is wreaking devastation over the world and breaking all temperature records. Mohe, the northernmost city in China, recently experienced its coldest day on record.

At least 124 people have perished in Afghanistan as a result of the extreme cold, according to the Taliban-led administration there. A spokeswoman for the State Ministry for Disaster Management confirmed that over 70,000 animals had also died due to the cold. The BBC claims that this winter has been the coldest in a decade.

Acting Minister of Disaster Management Mullah Mohammad Abbas Akhund told the BBC that many areas of Afghanistan were now completely cut off by snow and military helicopters had been sent to the rescue, but they couldn’t land in the most mountainous regions.

Though the forecast for the next 10 days indicates that temperatures will go down and the weather will be a bit warmer the acting minister Akhund says he is still worried about the rising death toll of Afghans and their livestock.