Australian Open: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna to face Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski in mixed doubles semifinal

Sydney: In tennis, India’s Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will face third-seeded American-British duo of Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski, in the mixed doubles semifinal of Australian Open 2023 at the Margaret Court Arena today. The Indian pair was given a walkover by the Latvian-Spanish duo of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in the quarterfinals.

Also Read: Leader of Belarus claims he has been asked to sign a non-aggression agreement with Ukraine

Mirza and Bopanna had begun their campaign with victory over local wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and John Peers before beating Uruguay’s Ariel Behar and Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya, in the pre-quarterfinals on Monday.