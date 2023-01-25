Australian Open: Sania Mirza- Rohan Bopanna enter mixed doubles final

Sydney: In tennis, Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna entered the Australian Open mixed doubles final. The unseeded Indian duo defeated third-seeded American-British duo of Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski by ‘7-6(5), 6-7(5,) 10-6’ in the semifinals in 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Sania had won 3 women’s doubles and as many mixed doubles titles in her career while Bopanna has won 1 mixed doubles title. Sania has announced that the WTA event in Dubai in February will be her swansong.

Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza won the mixed doubles title at the 2017 French Open. Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathi won the Australian Open mixed doubles championship in 2009.