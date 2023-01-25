DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Bulgaria to hold its fifth election on April 2

Jan 25, 2023, 03:14 pm IST

After inconclusive October polls failed to produce a functioning government, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev announced on Tuesday that he would set April 2 as the date for the nation’s fifth parliamentary election within two years.

 

After the Socialists became the third political party to decline to form a regular government in a deadlocked parliament, Radev was forced to dissolve it.

 

Since anti-graft protests in 2020, Bulgaria, one of the EU’s poorest and most corrupt member states, has experienced political unrest.

