Bulgaria to hold its fifth election on April 2

After inconclusive October polls failed to produce a functioning government, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev announced on Tuesday that he would set April 2 as the date for the nation’s fifth parliamentary election within two years.

After the Socialists became the third political party to decline to form a regular government in a deadlocked parliament, Radev was forced to dissolve it.

Since anti-graft protests in 2020, Bulgaria, one of the EU’s poorest and most corrupt member states, has experienced political unrest.