Dubai Shopping Festival: 3-day super sale with 90% discounts announced

Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in Dubai has announced a 3-day super sale for visitors and residents. The sale will be from January 27 to 29. Shoppers will get discounts ranging from 25 to 90% on more than 500 brands on a massive range of items at over 2,000 stores across the city. This will be the final sale of Dubai Shopping Festival’s 28th edition.

Some of the participating brands include: Stella McCartney, Kenzo, Micheal Kors, Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, Maison Margiela, Ted Baker, Balmain, Lacoste, Diesel, COS, H&M, River Island, Forever21, American Eagle Outfitters, Mothercare, The Children’s Place, Geox, Clarks, Foot Locker Decathlon, Damas, Swarovski, Magrabi, Vision Express, Al Jaber Optical, Sephora, MAC, KIKO Milano, Bath & Body Works, L’Occitane, Marina Home, US Polo Association, Pottery Barn, Hamleys, Toys R Us, Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, IKEA, ACE, Lulu Hypermarket, Aster Pharmacy, Boots, and so much more.