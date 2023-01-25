Germany to deploy Leopard tanks to Ukraine

According to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke to Reuters, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine and permit other nations, such as Poland, to do the same while the US may provide Abrams tanks.

The foreign and defence ministries, as well as a government spokesperson, declined to comment.

According to Spiegel magazine, which broke the news first, the decision affects at least one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks that will be provided from Bundeswehr stocks. Typically, one company consists of 14 tanks.